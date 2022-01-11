Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, while 3,969 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,25,347, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases climbed to 19,379 from 16,343 on Sunday. The positivity rate also jumped to 19.31 per cent from 13.77 per cent the previous day.

Also Read | Marriage Gives Legal Right to Expect Reasonable Sexual Relations, Says Delhi High Court.

Two deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, while one death each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Patiala. The state-wise toll has reached to 16,683, as per the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases on Monday, Ludhiana reported 806 infections, accounting for 20 per cent of the total cases.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Govt Freed UP From Goons, Riots; People With ‘Prejudiced Mindset’ Should Decide if They Still Want to Support ‘3 Brotherhood’, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Among other districts, Mohali reported 687 cases, followed by 455 in Patiala and 311 in Jalandhar.

A total of 304 patients are on oxygen support, while 12 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin stated.

As many as 885 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,89,285, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 967 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 69,388.

With the death of a 68-year-old man, the toll in the city reached 1,081.

The positivity rate was 23.13 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 3,253, while the number of recoveries was 65,054.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)