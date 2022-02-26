Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): As a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for the celebration of Maha Shivratri in the city, which will take place on March 1.

According to the BMC guidelines, there will be no puja during darshan of Lord Lingaraj near Aadda Katha by the devotees on the day of Maha Shivaratri.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

The priests have to perform their duties as usual by observing COVID appropriate behaviour like proper wearing of masks, following social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene.

The devotees are allowed for darshan of Lord Lingaraj from Singhadwar to Aadda Kathha. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)