Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday allowed the opening of grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm.

The grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts will remain open on all days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Set on Fire For Lodging Molestation Complaint.

However, COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of masks will be compulsory.

The BMC in its notification has warned that the actions will be taken if the COVID-19 protocols would not be followed.

Also Read | Afghanistan Embassy in India Claims ‘Lost Access’ to Twitter Account.

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, after a gap of four months.

Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 fresh COVID cases and 130 COVID-related deaths, while 3,710 people recovered from the infection.

There are 64,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the state including 3,096 cases in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)