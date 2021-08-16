Mahoba, Aug 16: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man, who had been booked in a molestation case lodged by the victim.

The woman was admitted to the Jhansi medical college in a critical condition after the attack on Sunday evening.

Kulpahar station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Pratap Singh said that the parents of the man were allegedly angry over the registration of the case against their son. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Commits Suicide After Objectionable Video Goes Viral.

"On Saturday, she had registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was taken into custody. The girl, later in a statement to police, said that angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire," the SHO said.

The mother of the accused has been taken into custody and the matter is being probed

