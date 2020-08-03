Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued fresh guidelines under Mission Begin Again for COVID-19, allowing among other things shops on both sides of the road to remain open.

"All shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of the road irrespective of even and odd as mentioned in Annexure-II sub-Clause (i) &(ii)," the order said while referring to the fresh guidelines.

The BMC said, "Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport.

"Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time," the order added.

While the guidelines continued to prohibit large gatherings, it has said that the marriage related gatherings must not exceed a total of 50 people.

The guidelines also urged offices to encourage work from home (WFH). "As far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, industrial and commercial establishments," it said.

Mentioning the rules to be followed in government offices, it said, "All government offices (excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster mgmt, police, NIC, food and civil supply, FCI, NYK, municipal services) to function with 15 per cent strength or 15 people whichever's more. Pvt offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever's more."

"Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles will be ensured, including between shifts," it added.

Pointing out that all non-essential markets, market areas will be allowed to remain open till the stipulated time, it added," All non-essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

"Liquor shops will continue to operate across the counter for sale and home delivery with strict observance of COVID- 19 national directives of mask and social distancing. On violation of such directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop and the person/s found violating the same and strict action shall be initiated," the order read.

On malls and market complexes, the order read, Malls and market complexes will be operational from 9 am to 7 pm with effect from 5 August 2020 without theatres, food courts/restaurants. However the kitchen of restaurant and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed.""Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlors with conditions as permitted by State Government as mentioned in order dated 23 June 2020," the order said.

Regarding outdoor non-team sports, it read, "Outdoor non-team sports like golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, outdoor tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures with effect from 5 August, 2020. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate." (ANI)

