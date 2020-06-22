Rajnandgaon, Jun 22 (PTI) A Congress MLA from Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh has tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

He has been admitted in a hospital after his reports returned positive while his family and staff have been quarantined as per protocol, Rajnandgaon Collector Topeshwar Verma said.

A district health official said the MLA had visited the house of a man who had died in Dongargaon and this may have been the cause of infection as a relative of the deceased and another youth who attended the funeral were later detected with COVID-19.

