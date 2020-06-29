Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday issued an order extending closure of all schools in the state till July 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order, issued by Madhya Pradesh School Education Department, however, said schools can continue to have online classes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will take a decision on resumption of schools after reviewing the outbreak situation on July 31.

