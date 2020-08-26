Nagapattinam (TN), Aug 26 (PTI) Pilgrims and visitors will not be allowed to take part in the annual festival at Shrine Basilica in Vailankanni in the district in view of the COVID-19 spread, it has been decided.

The festival is to be held between August 29 and September 8, the district Collector Praveen P Nair said.

Only 30 members of the church administration would conduct the festival, he said.

Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarethinam said legal action would be taken against those who violate the orders of the district administration.

Lodges and households have been instructed not to put up anyone during the festival days.

More than 1,100 police personnel would be on duty to monitor the movement of the public, the police official said.

The festival would be telecast live through the website of the shrine.

