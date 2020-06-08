India News | COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 405 in West Bengal; 426 New Cases Reported

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Monday, taking their number to 405 as 426 fresh cases of the infection surfaced in the state, officials said here.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 8,613, a bulletin released by the state Health Department said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 4,743.

Six fatalities were reported in Kolkata, two in North 24 Parganas and one death was reported in Howrah district, the bulletin said

Since Sunday evening, at least 162 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state, it said.

Of the 405 fatalities recorded so far, 72 were due to co-morbid conditions and COVID-19 was incidental in these cases, the bulletin stated.

At least 9,024 more samples were tested for the infection, taking the total number of such clinical examinations completed so far in West Bengal to 2,80,098, it added.

