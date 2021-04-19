New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Delhi government has directed all Drug Inspectors to personally monitor the movement of Remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections.

In its order, the government said that the drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of Remdesivir injection starting from placement of the order and its receipt by the distributor or dealer.

It also instructed them to ensure that all supplies received by the distributors/dealers are entered in their relevant records and all the inventories made are properly accounted and to oversee and ensure all relevant records of sale and distribution of Remdesivir doses are properly maintained and retained.

The state government also ordered them to submit a daily report on the sale and distributions of Remdesivir injections and said that the drugs inspectors shall be personally liable for the implementation of the order.

The Delhi Government has also deputed officers at oxygen filling plants, medical oxygen cylinders and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) suppliers to oversee the entire procurement process of medical oxygen by the filler agency.

The officers are tasked with overseeing the entire procurement process of medical oxygen, to ensure that quantity of oxygen is properly entered in registers, to oversee the distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals/nursing homes and submitting a report on a daily basis in this regard.

Yesterday, the national capital reported over 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the Delhi health department, 25,462 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941. The total positive cases in the city now stand at 8,53,460, including 7,66,398 recoveries and 12,121 deaths.

The city is currently observing a weekend lockdown in light of the worrying COVID-19 numbers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)