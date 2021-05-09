New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): With the second COVID-19 wave straining healthcare facilities and affecting the lives of people, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to help the people in their time of distress.

Station Incharge of Lajpat Nagar Police Station Ranbir Singh, who is currently deputed at Moolchand Hospital, IBS Hospital and Vimhans Nayati Hospital of Lajpat Nagar area for liaison in the admission of COVID-19 patients, has been providing timely health status of the patients so that they can be admitted to the above-mentioned hospitals, said a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

"Singh also arranged medical oxygen many times when receipt of oxygen was delayed in the hospital from their regular suppliers. This prevented many casualties. He has arranged about 50 Oxygen Cylinders just for IBS Hospital. For Vimhans Hospital and Mool Chand Hospital, liquid oxygen was arranged five times due to his sincere efforts without wastage of time and this averted any untoward incident," the Delhi police said.

"During the second wave of COVID-19, he played an active role in the formation of the green corridor where police team escorted Oxygen Vehicles from Gazipur, Badarpur Border, and other places to Vimhans/ Moolchand Hospital. A green corridor/free passage was provided to ensure oxygen reached the hospitals immediately without wastage of time," it said.

The Delhi Police statement mentioned another unsung hero of the COVID crisis.

"A call was received at New Friends Colony Police Station on Saturday that a patient, who is admitted to the Bansal Hospital in the area, requires B+ plasma urgently. Her plasma needs to be approved in ILBS hospital which needs a lot of paper formalities. At this time, a police officer HC Raja Ram voluntarily came forward and expressed his willingness to accomplish this noble task," the Delhi police said.

"HC Raja Ram rushed to the ILBS hospital and finally delivered the plasma to the doctor of the patient right in time at 01:30 am. He did his job to save the life of a lady who is neither his relative nor his acquaintance. We hail his spirit and sense of public duty," the Delhi Police added.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)