Panaji, Sep 8 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 86 to reach 1,74,646 on Wednesday, while the death of two patients pushed the fatality count to 3,212, a health department official said.

With 82 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the state's recovery figure increased to 1,70,578.

There are 856 active cases of coronavirus in the coastal state at present, the official said.

"A total of 5,727 tests were conducted during the day, which took the overall test count in Goa to 12,52,255," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,646, new cases 86, death toll 3,212, recoveries 1,70,578, active cases 856, samples tested till date 12,52,255.

