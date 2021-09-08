Realme, the Chinese tech giant will host its launch event tomorrow in India. The company will launch Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i smartphones along with the Realme Pad tablet. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India' official YouTube and other social media accounts. The company has been teasing all the devices on its Twitter account revealing their key specifications. Last week, Realme confirmed that the upcoming tablet will come powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Now, a recent tweet on the Realme Twitter account has revealed its battery power. Realme Pad Android Tablet Confirmed To Get 10.4-inch WUXGA+ Display.

As per the new tweet, Realme Pad will come packed with a 7,100mAh battery. Apart from the battery power, the company has also shared that the tablet will come with 18W Quick Charge fast charging support, 12 hours of video viewing and 65 days of standby time.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Gear up for non-stop binging & unstoppable gaming sessions with #realmePad. Its 7100mAh Mega Battery enables all-day long endurance & its 18W Quick Charge Technology helps you stay on the go! Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September on our official channels.https://t.co/op14hkCFjd pic.twitter.com/QYfECXgehq — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 7, 2021

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart had revealed that Realme Pad will sport a 10.4-inch fullscreen WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Realme India)

It will come with dual cameras, one at the back and one at the front. Previously leaked specifications suggest that both cameras will come with 8MP sensors. Moreover, Realme Pad is expected to have an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The pricing of the upcoming tablet will be announced by the company tomorrow during the launch event.

