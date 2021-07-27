Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported two COVID-19 deaths as 26 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,69,796, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 9,624 people have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, the fresh deaths were reported from Panipat and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Eight cases were reported from Gurgaon and six from Sonipat.

Currently, the state has 701 active cases.

The total recoveries so far were 7,59,471. The recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

