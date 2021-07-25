Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported two Covid-related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,619, while 22 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,69,739 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Hisar and Bhiwani districts, it said.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Gurgaon and three from Faridabad, according to the bulletin.

The total recoveries so far are 7,59,405, while the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, it said.

There are 715 active cases in the state.

