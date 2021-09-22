Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Haryana reported one coronavirus-related fatality and 16 fresh cases on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 9,809 and the infection count to 7,70,770, according to an official bulletin.

The new death was reported from Jhajjar district, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Gurugram and Panchkula districts reported five and three fresh cases, respectively. The number of active cases stands at 102, while a total of 7,60,629 people have recovered from the infection in Haryana.

The state has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

