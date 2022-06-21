Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 2,85,507, an official said.

The active cases today stood at 213, he added.

At 21, the maximum cases were reported in Kangra district, followed by five in Mandi, four in Shimla, three in Chamba, two each in Solan and Kinnaur and one each in Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Bilaspur, he added.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 2,81,155, the official said.

The death toll due to Covid stands at 4,119 and no death was reported on Tuesday, he said.

