India News | COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-day Spike of 9,971 Cases, Deaths Near 7,000 Mark

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): India on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 more COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths in 24 hours.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the country's coronavirus count has now climbed to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases and 6,929 deaths.

In India, 1,19,293 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 82,968 while Tamil Nadu reported 30,152 cases.

A total of 46,66,386 samples have been tested so far and 1,42,069 in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

