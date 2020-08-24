New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The constant increase in the number of recovered coronavirus patients has pushed India's recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients to nearly 75 per cent, stated the union health ministry on Sunday.

According to the ministry, about 57,989 patients recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,80,566 so far.

India's total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (7,07,668) by nearly 16 lakhs (1,572,898), the ministry said.

The average daily number of recoveries is on a constant upward move from 15,018 (1-7 July 2020) to 60,557 during the week of 19-13 August 2020.

"The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country. The active cases have reduced and currently comprise only 23.24 per cent of the total positive cases. This has also resulted in a gradually falling mortality rate. Currently, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally which is at 1.86 per cent. It has been made possible because by comprehensive and sustained effectiveness of the Centre's policy of testing, aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently," stated the health ministry.

According to the World Health Organisation, CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time.

As per the health ministry, India's COVID19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths. (ANI)

