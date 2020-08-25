Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI): The coronavirus infection positivity rate jumped past 11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as close to 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday.

The virulent spread of Covid-19 showed no signs of abating, with every district reporting new cases aplenty and adding more clusters in the state.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar to Launch JD Digital Platform; Hold Virtual Rally on September 6.

Government data showed that at least 935 new clusters were added in the last week across the state where prevalence of the virus has spread, contributing to about eight per cent of the fresh cases.

The data said about 58,000 new cases were in the existing containment clusters, while over 4,300 were reported outside.

Also Read | Shripad Naik Health Update: AYUSH Minister Won’t Be Shifted to Delhi, His Medical Condition Improved, Says Hospital.

About 2,100 government staff,including about 525 of the medical and health department, contracted the virus in a week while 11 casualties were also registered.

In 97.2 per cent of the cases, the source of infection has been identified.

The weekly data showed that almost all COVID-19 deaths (over 610) were being reported from within the existing containment clusters.

It also revealed that 51 per cent of the cases were reported from rural AP and the balance from urban areas.

Of the new cases last week, 1,135 were Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and 431 Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

Meanwhile, the latest bulletin on Tuesday said 9,927 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state from 64,351 tests.

While 9,419 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, 92 succumbed to coronavirus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 toll in the state has now shot up to 3,460 and the total number of cured to 2,78,247, leaving 89,932 active cases, according to the bulletin.

Kurnool district which once topped the state went past the 40,000 cases mark with the addition of 781 in 24 hours.

It is now second with a total of 40,100 cases, behind East Godavari that reached 52,039 with 1,353 new cases.

Chittoor district climbed to the top spot in the COVID-19 toll chart in the state with a total of 352 deaths, 117 of which came in the last eight days, the highest in the state so far.

"About 80 per cent of the (death) cases were due to comorbidities and our mortality rate is well below one per cent. We are reporting the deaths accurately," Chittoor District Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)