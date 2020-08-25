Panaji, August 25: The medical condition of Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is better and will not be shifted to Delhi, said Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital on Tuesday.

Naik is receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19. Updating about Naik's health condition, Dr Salkar told ANI, "He is better from yesterday. Although his lungs are week and require oxygen for a long time." Shripad Naik Health Update: AYUSH Minister at Manipal Hospital, His Oxygen Saturation Has Dropped, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Earlier on Monday night, a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi examined the Union Minister for AYUSH. "AIIMS doctors have examined his (Naik) condition and are happy with the treatment. After their advice, he will not be shifted to Delhi but will take time to recover," said Dr Salkar.

A senior doctor of AIIMS will be deputed to look after his health, he added.Shripad Naik's son Siddhesh Naik also confirmed the above and said, "My father's health condition is better and stable now. There is no need shifted him to Delhi."

Naik, who tested Covid-19 positive on August 12, has been under treatment at Manipal Hospital for the last 12 days. On Monday morning his oxygen saturation has dropped, Goa Chief Minister said.

