Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) With 151 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,39,691, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 4,511 with one more fatality, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 42 were reported from the Jammu division and 109 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they added.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 55 cases, followed by 17 cases each in Baramulla and Jammu districts, the officials said.

There are 1,458 active cases of the infection in the Union Territory currently, while the number of patients who have recuperated is 3,33,722, they added.

There are 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, the officials said, adding that no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

