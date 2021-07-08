Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) With 262 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,18,023 on Thursday, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,353 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 120 were from the Jammu division and 142 from the Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 53 cases while Jammu district recorded 25 cases.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has dropped to 3,344, while 3,10,326 patients have recovered so far, they added.

The death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 4,353 in Jammu and Kashmir as four more patients died in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there are 31 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, including one reported since Wednesday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)