Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 498 on Monday to reach 1,39,253, while the death toll rose by six and the recovery count by 281, an official said.

He said the district has so far seen 4,236 deaths from the infection, while 1,30,759 people have been discharged, leaving it with an active caseload of 4,258.

With 2,635 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,24,808, he said.

