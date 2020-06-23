Nashik, Jun 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district in Maharashtra touched 2,998 as 124 people tested positive on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 189, an official said.

A total of 14 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, though several of them had died earlier but their reports returned positive during the day, he added.

"So far, 14,701 swab samples have been sent for testing, of which 2,998 are positive, 14,701 negative and 473 reports are awaited," he said.

