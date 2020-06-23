Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has raised the prices of its two smartphones in India. The company has officially increased the prices of Narzo 10A and C3 smartphones by Rs 500 and Rs 1000 respectively. Interestingly, Realme's budget smartphone - Realme C3 prices have been hiked massively which is Rs 1000. With the new prices coming into effect, the Realme Narzo 10A now costs Rs 8,999 for the entry-level variant with 3GB RAM. Previously, the variant retailed at Rs 8,499. Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Be Launched Soon: Report.

Realme C3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C3, on the other hand, saw a massive price hike raising the retail cost at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. Before the price hike, the smartphone retailed at Rs 7,999. Apart from the 3GB variant, the phone maker has also increased the prices for the 4GB model which will now retail at Rs 9,999. It was previously priced at Rs 8,999.

Notably, the company has hiked the prices of Realme C3 for the third time. And, the smartphone has come a long way from the price point that it was introduced at the time of launch, which was Rs 6,999. The company has updated the prices of the Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 on the official website and its online partner - Flipkart.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C3 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display carrying an aspect ratio of 20:9, Sunrise design, 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 processor, Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box, dual rear camera (12MP + 2MP), 5MP front camera and more.

