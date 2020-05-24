India News | COVID-19: Nashik Count Touches 950, Death Toll Rises to 51

Nashik, May 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district in Maharashtra increased by 14 while the death toll went up by four on Sunday, an official said.

The COVID-19 count in the district is now 950 while the number of people who have died of the infection so far stands at 51, he added.

"All the four died earlier but their samples tested positive on Sunday. Malegaon now accounts for 45 of the 51 deaths here. Of the 14 new cases, 12 are from Nashik city while two are from other parts of the district. The number of active cases is 179," he said.

