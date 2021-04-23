Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday interacted with party district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh and asked them to help people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She also hit out at the BJP-led state government for doing nothing concrete during the pandemic, party sources said.

During an online interaction, the Congress general secretary asked party leaders and workers to stand with the people and take all precautions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

"The state government is running away from its responsibilities," she said.

Gandhi also enquired about the ground reality from party officer-bearers during the interaction, the sources added.

