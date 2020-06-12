India News | COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Baby at NEIGRIHMS

Shillong, Jun 12 (PTI) A COVID-19 positive woman has given birth to a healthy baby at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here on Friday, officials said.

The woman, who was admitted on June 10, tested positive for COVID-19 during labour and gave birth to a baby boy at around 4 pm, director Aman War told PTI.

He said the authorities at NEIGRIHMS are conducting tests on the baby to find out if the baby has also contracted the virus.

The woman had returned from Delhi in May end along with her husband and resides at Nongmynsong area of the city.

Both had tested negative for COVID-19 and were observing quarantine, but the husband was shifted to the COVID-19 hospital as he tested positive a day before the wife was on labour.

At present, there are 24 active COVID-19 positive cases in Meghalaya after one more patient recovered on Friday, War said.

One person has died of the infection and in all 19 persons have recovered from the infection, he said.

