Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A coronavirus affected woman succumbed to the infection on Friday in neighbouring Shamli district while 13 new cases were reported there, officials said.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur told reporters that 13 cases were reported and a woman patient from the district died in Meerut Medical College where she was referred to from a COVID-designated hospital due to her serious condition.

Of the 13 new cases, eight were already in quarantine while the remaining five are being shifted to a COVID hospital in Shamli's Jhinjhana.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases has gone up to 31 in Shamli district, the DM said.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar district reported seven cases along with one death, whose samples came out positive after the man had passed away.

According to official sources, the health department received 121 results of samples in which seven people tested positive including three resident doctors of Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur, three persons from Rampuri locality and one from Khujeda village while the lone death was of a person from Civil Lines area whose sample report came after his death.

The total number of cases has gone up to 221 out of which 109 patients are still under treatment in COVID hospitals.

