Mumbai, June 19: The final results of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have been declared today, June 19. Candidates who appeared for the State Services Main Examination 2019 in July 2019 can check their result online on the from the official website of the Commission i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Prasad Basveshwar Chaugule has topped the examination with 588 marks, followed by Shelke Ravindra Apadev with 582 marks, Kuwar Rohan Raghunath with 571 marks, Dadasaheb Sukhadev Darade with a total of 565 marks, Yadav Anupsinh Arunkumar with 559 marks. Here's the direct link to check the MPSC Mains 2019 results: Click Here.

A number of candidates have scored above 500 marks. Of the total 40 students in the list, 21 candidates have scored above 550 marks. Students can check their results online on the official website of MPSC and also download it for their reference. Among the girls, Parvani Patil has topped the State Services Main Examination 2019. The main examination of MPSC was held from July 13-15 in the year 2019. The candidates can apply for re-assessment online within 10 days of the result.

Check MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019 Online

Candidates have to visit the the official website of MPSC, www. mpsc.gov.in to check the results online Click on 'State Services (Main) Examination 2019- Announcement regarding final result (Desk 14-A) under “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page. A PDF file would open which has the list of roll numbers of candidates and their names. Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number. Save the copy of the PDF file or download it for future reference.

The main examination of MPSC were held from July 13 to 15 in 2019. Reports inform that a total of 6,825 students from across the state had applied for the MPSC main exam.

