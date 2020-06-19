New Delhi, June 19: The Election Commission has declared results for Rajya Sabha Elections 2020, which was held to elect 19 Rajya Sabha members from eight states. The voting began at 9 am and concluded at 4 pm on Friday, June 19. Polling was held from four seats each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and one each in Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP won all four Rajya Sabha seats in the state. The candidates who are elected to the Upper House of Parliament are Mopidevi Venkataramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Parimal Nathwani and industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy. Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Congress Wins 2 Seats in Rajasthan, BJP Bags 3 in Gujarat and 2 in MP, YSRCP Clean Sweeps Andhra Pradesh; Check Full Results.

In Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former Congress leader, and Sumer Singh Solanki were elected to Rajya Sabha. Indian National Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was also elected as the winner.

In Rajasthan, Congress has won two seats, while BJP bags one. Congress' KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi went to the Upper House, along with BJP's Rajendra Gehlot.

In Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren and BJP state chief Deepak Prakash were sent to the Rajya Sabha. Soren secured 31 votes, while Prakash got 30 votes.

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate Dr WR Kharlukhi won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.

In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has won the lone Rajya Sabha seat. MNF's K Vanlalvena has been elected to the upper house.

In Manipur, BJP’s Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba has been elected to the Upper House of the Parliament. The other candidates in fray were Naga People’s Front (NPF) Honreikhui Kashung and Congress'Tongbram Mangibabu Singh.

