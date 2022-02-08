Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Thirteen people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, while 505 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,53,124, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

The death toll reached 17,495 in Punjab, which has 7,451 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 121 cases, followed by 64 in Amritsar and 44 in Ludhiana.

A total of 531 patients are on oxygen support while 59 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,770 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,28,178, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 85 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 90,896.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,143.

The number of active cases in the city was 1,252 while the number of recoveries was 88,501.

