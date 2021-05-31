Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Punjab on Monday recorded 2,221 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 5,67,607, while 117 more fatalities pushed the toll to 14,550 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has declined to 36,433 from 39,263 on Sunday, it said.

Twelve deaths were reported from Patiala, 11 from Bathinda and nine each from Mohali and Muktsar districts, among the fatalities which took place in the last 24-hours, according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 241 cases, followed by 223 in Ludhiana, 184 in Bathinda and 164 in Amritsar.

The state's positivity rate is at 3.93 per cent, the bulletin stated.

With 4,904 recoveries, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 5,16,624, it said.

There are 314 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 825 other critical patients and 4,440 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 92,56,146 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Chandigarh registered 124 cases, taking the infection tally to 60,046 in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin.

Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 753, in the city.

The number of active cases declined to 1,767 from 2,134 the day before, according to the bulletin.

With 483 people recovering from the disease, the number of cured persons has reached 57,526, it stated.

A total of 5,08,469 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,47,211 tested negative while reports of 20 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)