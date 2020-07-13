Nashik, Jul 12 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra reported 218 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its count to 7,002, officials said.

The death of 14 more patients took the fatality count to 332, they said.

Of the total number of deceased, 79 were from Malegaon, 169 from areas under the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), 70 from other parts of the district, while 14 others from outside the district, who were receiving treatment here.

Out of the total 7,002 positive cases, 1,151 came from Malegaon, 4,084 from Nashik city and 1,630 from other parts of the district, an official statement said.

The number of recovered patients in the district has reached 4,519, it said.

