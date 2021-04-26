New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Thailand has decided to restrict entry of travellers from India in view of the coronavirus crisis.

India on Monday reported 3,52,991 new infections, the fifth straight day to record three lakh-plus cases.

The embassy of Thailand in Delhi said in a statement that certificates of entry (COEs) issued to non-Thai nationals to enter the country from India with the arrival date from May 1 will be cancelled.

"The issuance of COEs for non-Thai nationals who will be arriving in Thailand from India from May 1 onwards will be suspended until further notice," it said.

Earlier, the embassy announced that it would arranged flights from New Delhi to Bangkok on May 1, May 15 and May 22.

The Embassy in its latest statement said it will not accommodate non-Thai nationals on the flights to Bangkok on May 1, May 15 and May 22.

