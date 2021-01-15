Nashik, Jan 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination drive will take place at 13 centres in Maharashtra's Nashik district on January 16, an official said on Friday.

As many as 36,178 healthcare workers from the district will be inoculated in the first phase of the immunisation drive, collector Suraj Mandhare said.

"The district has received 43,440 doses of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Pune. A total of 36,178 healthcare workers from the district have registered for vaccination in the first phase," he said.

The collector held a meeting of the district task force committee, which was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Leena Bansod, superintendent of police Sachin Patil, district civil surgeon Dr Ratna Ravkhande and other officials.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers will not be administered the vaccine, Mandhare said.

As many as 13 centres have been earmarked in the district for the programme, which will be held four days a week, he said.

"Considering this, a duration of one and half months will be needed for completion of the first round of vaccination," the official added.

