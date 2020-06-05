India News | COVID-19: Walkthrough Temperature Scanner Installed in Civil Station, Ernakulam as Preventive Measure

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 5 (ANI): As part of preventive measures against COVID-19, a walkthrough temperature scanner was installed at the Civil Station of Ernakulam district.

With this, the Civil Station Ernakulam has become the first in Kerala to set up a walkthrough temperature scanner.

It was inaugurated by Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Thursday, Minister VS Sunil Kumar also attended the inauguration.

Under the direction of the Collector, the Cameo Automations company has installed the scanner at the Civil Station, which costs 1.5 lakhs.

The faces of those who pass through the new system are scanned and in case of an abnormality in temperature, an alarm goes off.

''This is working successfully. We are considering to install such scanners in other major office complexes in the Ernakulam district," Suhas told reporters here.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, Kerala had 1,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 651 have been cured and discharged. The number of active cases in the state stood at 832, while 11 deaths have occurred due to the infection. (ANI)

