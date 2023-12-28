Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Ahead of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday asked people and institutions in the state to remain alert for the next 10 to 15 days to check the spread of coronavirus.

The health department has already directed that the number of coronavirus tests be increased in view of the detection of cases caused by the JN.1 sub variant, Sawant said.

He issued these instructions after a meeting of the COVID task force here during the day.

"People should strictly follow rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus. People are excited to welcome the new year, but in large gatherings, the chances of it spreading also goes up," he said.

"Health institutions and people should stay alert for the next 10-15 days to check the spread of coronavirus infection. Those already having some illness must avoid such gatherings," he added.

