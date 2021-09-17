New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The procurement of books for general reading in libraries of Delhi government schools will be done through virtual mode this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Directorate of Education (DoE).

It said holding a physical book fair as is done every year by the department is "not feasible" in the present situation.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Class 12 Boy Shoots Self With Father's Pistol Over Pocket Money, Dies.

"Due to the precarious nature of the Covid pandemic, holding a physical face to face mega book fair does not seems feasible in the present times for the procurement of books under the head 'Improvement of School Libraries' for the year 2021-22.

"As a result, the procurement of books of general reading for all the government schools under DoE will be done through virtual mode," the DoE said in an official order.

Also Read | BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The DoE said it has also decided to extend the panel of publishers, whose books and titles were selected or recommended by the Library Technical Committee in 2019-20, for the year 2021-22 as a onetime relaxation.

"This year, due to the precarious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of procurement of books of general reading through Mega Book Fair-V (2021-22) shall be in virtual mode," it added.

The publishing house will have to deliver the ordered books and titles at the doorsteps of the schools within 45 days, beginning from the last day of display at the fair, it said.

The directorate clarified that in case after receiving the orders of books and titles through online module, the publishing house does not supply the books at the doorstep of the schools under DoE, then the selected publisher shall be denied the permission to enter the process of procurement of books for the next one year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)