Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Six more Covid-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Monday that pushed the death toll to 10,531, while 480 new cases took the infection count to 9,78,884, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported 181 while 36 were from Faridabad, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Equating 'Cycle’ with 'Terrorism’ is Attack on Poor, Says Arvind Kejriwal in UP.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Gurugram, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, according per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)