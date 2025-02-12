Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday strongly criticised the Centre for its alleged 'inaction' in curbing the increasing human-animal conflict in the state's high-range areas.

It claimed that the Union government is primarily responsible for matters related to forest and wildlife protection.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that despite the rising threat of wildlife attacks and human-animal conflicts, the Centre has failed to intervene.

He further accused the Union government of acting as though it had no role in the issue, shifting the entire responsibility of forest and wildlife protection onto the state government.

"Wildlife menace is a serious issue today. It is the Union government that should have taken strong action," he said while responding to reporters' questions.

Pointing out that a significant portion of Kerala's land consists of forest-fringe high-range areas, Govindan said it is practically impossible for the state government alone to erect fencing or implement other measures to prevent wild animals from straying into inhabited areas.

"Such measures can only be implemented with the Centre's assistance," he added.

He also stated that although the Kerala government had submitted a comprehensive project report to find a permanent solution to the wildlife menace, the Union government has remained silent and has yet to respond.

Several people have been killed in wild animal attacks in Kerala in recent months.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when a 27-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad.

