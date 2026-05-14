Udhayanidhi Stalin ‘Sanatanam’ Remarks: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Explains Muted Reaction, Sanskrit-Tamil Linguistic Gap

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Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has analysed why Udayanidhi Stalin’s repeated criticism of “Sanatanam” does not generate stronger backlash among Tamil Hindus. In a detailed post on X, Mr Vembu noted that the Sanskrit word “sanatanam” (meaning eternal) is not commonly used or understood in everyday Tamil. He contrasted this with the familiar Tamil terms “dharmam”, “dharumam”, or “aram”, which carry similar meanings to dharma and are deeply rooted in local usage, including in place names like Dharmapuri. He argued that attacking “dharmam” directly would be seen as more provocative, while the less familiar “sanathanam” allows the criticism to pass with relatively muted response. Mr Vembu suggested that such statements are further strengthening the existing anti-DMK sentiment in Tamil Nadu. The post has sparked considerable discussion on language, politics, and cultural understanding in the state. Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin Leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, TVK’s Selvam D Trailing by Over 300 Votes.

Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Explains Reason Behind No Outrage in Tamil Nadu People Over Udayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanathanam' Remarks

When Udayanidhi Stalin repeatedly attacks "sanathanam" in Tamil, why is there not more outrage among the highly religious Tamil Hindu population? I believe it comes down to language. In Tamil language, the word "sanathanam" (eternal in English) is not in regular use. Most Tamil… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 14, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).