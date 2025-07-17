Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) Alleging that Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal are being targeted in other states over their identity, the CPI(M) on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee send delegations of Trinamool Congress MPs to these states to address the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim said for the sake of livelihood, internal migration within the country is normal.

Also Read | Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: Ahmedabad Cleanest City Under New Ranking System; Indore Moved to 'Super Swachh League Cities'.

"Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being targeted in several states, including the national capital," he said.

Salim demanded that Banerjee send delegations of Trinamool Congress MPs to states where Bengali-speaking people are allegedly facing questions over their identity.

Also Read | 'India-Russia Summit to Be Held in Delhi, Dates Under Discussion', Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"Why is the West Bengal chief minister not sending delegations of party MPs to such states?" he asked.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the RSS and the BJP governments in some states and various organisations were persecuting Bengali-speaking migrant workers in different states.

"The Constitution provides that it is the duty of the central government to ensure the safety, healthcare and well-being of all," he said.

"Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being branded Bangladeshis or Rohingyas," Salim said.

He alleged that this was an attempt to create division among the citizens of the country.

Alleging that the West Bengal government's resident commissioner in Delhi had not acted when some migrants from the state were facing coercion recently, the CPI(M) leader said that the party's central leaders like Brinda Karat had to rush there.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)