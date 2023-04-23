Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that the grand old party reached out to the Communist Party of India and added that its entire cadre will without any pre-condition support the party.

This comes after the Communist Party of India announced its support to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

"We reached out to CPI. They have fielded 7 candidates & they were going to field more. They agreed that there will be a friendly contest on the 7 seats but on all remaining 215 seats, the entire CPI cadre will whole-heartedly, without any pre-condition or expectation, support the Congress candidates in this fight against the BJP," Surjewala said in a press conference here.

The Congress leader further slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the state police arriving in Karnataka following a case registered on the complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against IYC President Srinivas BV.

"The turncoat CM of Assam who is trying to outbid Amit Shah to his post has now become infamous for this antics to stay in the news...We reject this propaganda completely. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas. Perhaps it is to save the ignominity that Mr Modi was trying to arrest him once for Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to BJP. Reject him, don't pay any attention to him," he said.

Notably, Assam police had registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, against Srinivas BV.

In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

According to Assam police, a case was registered at Dispur police station under Sections 509,294,341,352,354,354A(iv) and 506 IPC RW Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

A team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case and is likely to arrest Srinivas BV in connection with the case. A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that, a 4-5 members police team left for Karnataka.

While on the other hand Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled Dr Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for "anti-party activities".

The order was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months. (ANI)

