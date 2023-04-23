Kochi, April 23: The much-awaited Kochi Water Metro will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram through a video conference, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This one of its kind projects connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city.

The new project will likely boost the economic growth as well as tourism in the Kochi region. The metro will begin its commercial service on the High Court-Vypeen route on April 26 at 7am and on the second route, Vyttila-Kakkanad, on April 27 at 7 am. Kolkata Metro to Test Run India's First Under-Water Section On April 9, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Kochi Water Metro: All You Need to Know

The Metro will connect 10 islands around the city through battery-operated electric hybrid boats. As a first phase of the project, the service will begin from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. The first service will commence on the 26 from the High Court to Vypin, followed by the Vyttila-Kakkanad route on the 27. Commuters can travel in both Kochi Metro and Water Metro using the “Kochi 1” card. One can also book the tickets digitally. The water metro terminals and boats are equipped with facilities similar to those of metro train stations. The terminals and boats are designed to be differently-abled-friendly. The water metro boats are air-conditioned and Floating pontoons and a passenger control system are also in place. During the initial phase, the water metro service will run from 7 am to 8 pm, with services operating at 15-minute intervals during peak hours on the High Court-Vypin route. The minimum ticket price is Rs 20, and the maximum ticket price is Rs 40. Various travel passes are also available, including the weekly pass (Rs 180), monthly pass (Rs 600), and quarterly pass (Rs 1500). Passengers would be able to avail of 150 trips within 90 days. PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Nation’s First Water Metro During Kerala Visit on April 25. Single journey tickets and travel passes are available at the ticket counters located in the terminals.

The Kochi Water Metro project will benefit more than 1 lakh islanders. The project will improve livelihoods through commercial property development and tourism-based initiatives.

