Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Condemning the Centre's decision of privatizing Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), CPI national secretary K Narayana on Sunday slammed the Central government alleging that it has "surrendered to corporates".

While addressing the media, the CPI national secretary said, "We condemn the Centre's attempts of privatizing government organizations including Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It seems that the Central government has surrendered to corporates."

While talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayana said, "PM Modi's speech is attractive but not useful. His words and deeds are totally different."

He further alleged that the announcement of 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is "aimed at gaining political mileage".

Touching upon the issue of the Afghanistan crisis, Narayana demanded the Government of India to respond on the issue of Taliban attacks in Afghanistan. He opined that India should be careful as terrorists may try to get into India also. (ANI)

