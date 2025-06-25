Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) The CPI(M) will on Saturday hold a protest rally in West Bengal's Kaliganj over the death of a girl allegedly in a bomb explosion during the counting of votes in the bypoll to the assembly constituency, the party's state secretary Mohammed Salim said.

Alleging that the Election Commission has not acted on complaints and apprehensions about violence during the bypoll process at Kaliganj, he said the EC “failed” to create an atmosphere for free and fair elections in the state.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother's Murder in Telangana.

Salim said the CPI(M) will hold a protest rally at Kaliganj and also in other parts of the state on Saturday over the incident.

The 13-year-old school student died on Monday in the Malandi village of Barochandgar area in Nadia district, after bombs were allegedly hurled during a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the Kaliganj assembly bypoll were officially announced.

Also Read | Campa Cola-Owned by Reliance Faces Backlash Over Hurting Religious Sentiments Across Country for Allegedly Using Religious Imagery Related to Lord Jagannath in Ads.

The TMC won the seat with a huge margin of over 50,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the West Bengal CPI(M)'s two-day state committee meeting, Salim said the party discussed "the deteriorating law and order situation in the state".

"Lawlessness prevails in the state, be it the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder of an on-duty doctor or that of Tamanna Khatun in Kaliganj," he said.

Salim accused the ruling TMC and the BJP of working together with the aim of obliterating secular and Marxist forces in the state.

The CPI(M) leader also demanded the arrest of all those named in the FIR in the death of Khatun in Kaliganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)