Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): Alleging that Enforcement Directorate (ED) violated its rights by starting an investigation on the CAG report before it is tabled in the Assembly, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA M Swaraj registered a complaint against the investigative agency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The complaint was registered with the Speaker under Rule 154 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

"Investigative agencies are being turned into tools of political malice that violate the basic tenets of federalism and democracy. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is controlling the Union government is carrying out political vendetta by using central agencies," alleged Swaraj.

He further said that an inquiry into the CAG report is a violation of the rights of the assembly.

"What the central agencies are doing now is unjustifiable political slavery. It is an encroachment on the rights of the assembly to examine and act on the CAG report before it is tabled in the assembly. Political allegiance and interest have turned the ED and similar agencies into slave-holders where the self-righteous cannot work. It needs to be stopped," CPI(M) leader added. (ANI)

