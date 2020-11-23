Guwahati, November 23: The last rites of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi are likely to be performed on November 26. Prior to Tarun Gogoi's funeral on November 26, his mortal remains are expected to be kept at Assam Congress's office to pay last respects. Gogoi, a Congress stalwart, breathed his last on Monday evening. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced a three-day state mourning in the honour of Gogoi. Tarun Gogoi Dies: Political Profile of Assam's Longest-Serving Chief Minister.

The longest-serving Assam Chief Minister, Gogoi had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) the next day. He was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from COVID-19. He was readmitted following post-COVID-19 complications. His condition deteriorated on November 20 and he suffered a multi-organ failure. Tarun Gogoi Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Assam CM, Says 'Gogoi a Popular Leader, Veteran Administrator'.

Subsequently, doctors at the GMCH put him on intubation ventilator, which is machine-driven ventilation. "The doctors have tried hard to revive his organs with medicines and other medical methods besides serving dialysis numerous times, but all the efforts have failed," Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The octogenarian Congress leader represented the Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat district.

The former Union Minister and sitting member of Assam assembly is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, son Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member, and daughter Chandrima Gogoi who lives in the US.

